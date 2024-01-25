Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Wednesday lit the lamp at the press event of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, which will be held in February.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will be held on February 20, 2024.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 celebrated the best of cinema by awarding the most exceptional and influential figures in the film industry.

The lamp-lighting event, which represented the brilliance of imagination, talent, and dedication, highlighted Aditi's essential contribution to Indian cinema.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who has given gripping performances in various movies and web series including 'Jubilee,' 'Taj: Divided By Blood,' 'The Girl on the Train,' and others, received this special honour for her significant contribution to the world of cinema.

Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana are set to take the stage, bringing their charismatic presence to the forefront of the occasion.

The event will also include a 'Tribute to the Nation' performance by the legendary Ustad Javed Ali, providing a soulful musical experience.

Apart from that, the event will feature the electric performance of the famous Sukhwinder Singh, who promises an unparalleled musical spectacle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi will be seen in 'Gandhi Talks,' a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav.

Aditi is also all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'.

'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' in her kitty. (ANI)

