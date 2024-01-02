Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a love-struck picture with Siddharth from their New Year getaway, sharing how blessed, happy and grateful she is with the Rang De Basanti actor. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Spend New Year 2024 Together; Couple Wish Fans in a ‘Blissful’ Insta Post! (View Pic).

Aditi and Siddharth are reportedly in a relationship for the past few years, but they had not made it official. They worked together in the Telugu romantic action drama Maha Samudram.

Check Out Aditi’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

However, now, on the occasion of new year, Aditi dropped a picture with her beau, leaving everyone in awe of the couple.

The Murder 3 actress wrote: "Happy blessed grateful To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024". Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "so, it’s official now". One user said: "perfect ones", while the other said: "you look like magic. Both of you". On the personal front, Siddharth was earlier married to Meghna. The couple had announced separation in January 2007. Aditi Rao Hydari Makes Bold Fashion Statement in Striking Blue Dress; Check Out Her Gorg Pics!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in Tamil movie Chithha. He next has Indian 2 and Test in the pipeline. While Aditi last appeared in the Tamil movie Hey Sinamika. She next has Gandhi Talks and Lioness in her kitty.

