Padmaavat beauty Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates her birthday on October 28. After marking her acting debut in 2006 with a Malayalam movie, Aditi eventually entered other film industries including Bollywood. And today, she's amongst the popular actresses who have proven her calibre as an actress. Besides being a genuine performer, Aditi can also be described as a fashionista whose past appearances have made us fall in love with her wardrobe. From stunning ethnic suits to cute dresses and ethereal sarees, there's nothing that she hasn't tried and nailed. Aditi Rao Hydari Oozes Elegance in Golden Saree, Check Pictures of 'Hey Sinamika' Actress.

One look at Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram account and you will find yourself ogling at her different pictures. With the help of her ace stylish, Sanam Ratansi, this Rockstar beauty has managed to nail some of the most stunning designs, all while making it look as easy as one, two and three. She belongs to the royal family of Hyderabad so it's only natural that her closet screams of royalty. From ethnic drapes to pretty suits, Aditi's wardrobe is filled with some alluring pieces that would make your jaw drop. From Bollywood awards ceremonies to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, she has managed to woo fashion critics all over. Her birthday is just the right opportunity for us to reminisce about some of her previous outings that got us talking. So, let's check them out, one outfit at a time. Aditi Rao Hydari Shows Off Impeccable Sense of Style in a White Satin Top and Black Trousers (See Pics).

In JJ Valaya

In Gaurang Shah

In Punit Balana

In Aadnevik

In Safiyaa

In Punit Balana

In Payal Khandwala

Happy Birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari!

