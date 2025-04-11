Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): With 'Aaj Ki Raat' song from 'Stree 2', Tamannaah Bhatia showcased her dancing prowess, garnering a huge fan base. The actress is once again receiving lots of compliments for her dance number 'Nasha' from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2'.

Tamannaah added an oomph factor to the song, which is sung by Jasmin Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, and Divya Kumar, and penned by Jaani.

Sharing her views on the song, Tamannaah in a press note said, "There's something magnetic about Nasha--it's the kind of track that grabs you from the first beat. The rhythm, the energy, the vibe--everything just comes together seamlessly. After the love I received for my last song, I'm excited for audiences to experience this one. It's bold, it's infectious, and it's got that undeniable groove."

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial among others.

The film's trailer was released recently. It showed Ajay returning as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who once again takes on the corrupt system. This time, he faces off against a dangerous politician, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

The trailer began with a strong punch, showing Ajay preparing for his next big mission--one that could shake the foundations of power. However, Ajay's character is not alone--he has a strong team that's ready to fight alongside him. Their goal is clear: wipe out black money and take down those who misuse their power.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie.

'Raid 2' is set to hit theatres on May 1. (ANI)

