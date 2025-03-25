The makers of the upcoming film Raid 2 have unveiled the first-look poster of Riteish Deshmukh. In the poster, the actor dons a sharp, intense look as a politician. Sharing his first look from the Ajay Devgn-starrer on social media, Riteish wrote: "Kanoon ka mohtaj nahi, kanoon ka malik hai Dada Bhai! #Raid2 knocking in cinemas near you from 1 May." ‘Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid’: Ajay Devgn Captivates Audience by Unveiling First-Look Poster of His Character From Film Raid 2.

In the poster, the Masti actor is seen standing among a crowd with his hand raised, exuding confidence and authority in his new role as a politician. Deshmukh sported a kurta with a jacket.

Yesterday, the makers had released the first look of Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik, leading a thrilling new raid in a fresh city. The Singham actor shared his intriguing poster from the film, featuring him, and wrote: "Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1 May 2025."

Riteish Deshmukh's First Look From 'Raid 2'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor. A sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, the crime thriller continues the journey of IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he tackles another high-stakes white-collar crime. Like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities.

In Raid, Devgn portrayed IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The film also featured Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Raid Movie Review: This Period Thriller Rides Purely on Ajay Devgn's Star-Power and Saurabh Shukla's Firepower.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film is set to release theatrically on May 1, 2025.

Recent reports suggest that the teaser for Raid 2 will be unveiled alongside Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Sikandar, set to release in theatres on March 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).