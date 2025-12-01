Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recently took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he opened up about the raw and fearless action era of the 1990s, a time when heroes didn’t just play tough guys on screen they lived that persona off-screen too. Delhi High Court Backs Ajay Devgn’s Personality Rights, Orders Immediate Removal of His AI Deepfakes and Unauthorised Digital Content.

Ajay Devgn Says Today’s Actors Lack the ‘Men Quality’

In a candid conversation with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Allahbadia, Ajay reflected on how the action landscape of Bollywood has changed. Comparing the past with the present, he said, “All are boys; you don’t see men-men anymore. People like Jackie Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan had that natural ‘men quality’. They had an aura, a presence that instantly made you believe they could take on ten people at once.” Rohit Shetty, recalling Ajay’s daring days, shared an anecdote that perfectly captured his fiery younger self. “There was a time when he had gone to beat up somebody, and there was a car behind him trying to stop him. There was literally a chase on in Mumbai,” Rohit laughed.

Ajay Devgn Reveals He Once Kept a Hockey Stick in His Car

Ajay admitted he had been involved in multiple such scuffles but chose not to go into detail. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was his confession that he used to keep a hockey stick in his car, ready for any confrontation that might come his way. “Everybody has become calm now. I don’t fight anymore. I feel it’s a waste of time. The other person will only end up getting hit, so I avoid fights,” Ajay said with a grin, adding that those days were a very different time. The actor also reflected on how the new generation of stars lacks the same rugged energy that once defined Bollywood action heroes. “You don’t become a man just by building a body. There’re an attitude and approach toward life that’s missing today,” he remarked. 'Ishq' Clocks 28 Years: Ajay Devgn Reflects on Film’s Legacy and His Love Story with Kajol, Says ‘Jaise Hua Acha Hi Hua Hai’ (View Pics)

Rohit Shetty Says 90s Action Felt Real Thanks

Rohit Shetty echoed the sentiment, saying, “When Akshay Kumar was thrashing ten people or Sunny Deol pulling out a hand pump, we believed they could do it. Today, we don’t feel anyone could actually do that.” Both agreed that the 90s had a raw authenticity, an era when action sequences felt believable because the actors truly carried that grit and power within them.

Watch Full Interview Here:

Ajay Devgn Reflects on His Journey

From his iconic bike-split debut in Phool Aur Kaante (1991) to action-packed hits like Jigar, Vijaypath, Suhaag, Khakee, and the Singham franchise, Ajay Devgn has cemented his place as one of Bollywood’s most enduring action heroes. Now, decades later, the actor is calmer and more composed, channeling that same intensity into his craft rather than confrontation. On the work front, Ajay is gearing up for Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, while also co-launching Lens Vault Studios to create technology-driven cinematic content. From keeping a hockey stick in his car to becoming one of the industry’s most respected figures, Ajay Devgn’s journey truly reflects how some legends evolve without ever losing their edge.

