Entertainment News | Alia Bhatt Makes Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt attended the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Agency News PTI| May 24, 2025 10:38 AM IST
Alia Bhatt Makes Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt attended the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The 32-year-old actor opted for an off-shoulder fishtail gown from Schiaparelli haute couture for her red carpet debut at the prestigious film festival.

The attire of pastel colour had intricate floral work throughout. She kept the minimal makeup look with her hair tied in a bun.

The actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. "Hello Cannes," she wrote in the caption, tagging L'Oreal Paris along.

Alia is the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, which is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the gala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
