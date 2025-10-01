Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Alia Bhatt made heads turn when she arrived at the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja on Wednesday.

Donning an exquisite lehenga, Alia undoubtedly captivated the attention of the other devotees at the pandal.

What made her appearance even more memorable was her rushing to greet actress Rani Mukerji. The two shared a heartfelt hug and posed happily for pictures, joined by Ayan Mukerji and Tanisha Mukerji for a cheerful photo session.

Earlier on Monday, Alia's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor visited the North Bombay Durga Puja and offered prayers there.In the visuals captured by the paps, Ranbir was spotted standing in devotion before the idol of Goddess Durga.

He also met his friend, filmmaker Ayan, at the pandal, and before leaving, he interacted with other devotees, taking pictures with them.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. (ANI)

