New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday took the world of the internet by a storm with her recent picture that sees her in her "casual flexing" mode.

The 'Gully Boy' actor took to Instagram to share the stunning picture with her fellow celebrities and fans.

The picture sees the 27-year-old actor donning a scintillating black coloured silk dress.

Bhatt is seen acing the back pose as the picture captures her running her hand in her hair.

Keeping the caption, simple yet impactful, she wrote, "Casual flexing" and added an upside-down emoji.

The picture received love all over the internet from scores of fans of the 'Highway' actor. (ANI)

