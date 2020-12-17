Bigg Boss 14 has turned into an interesting game eversince the challengers have entered the house. From tasks to the daily chit chat, all of it has become lot more interesting. The game now gets more interesting with the captaincy task, BB Duck Park being announced and with fierce players like Arshi, Nikki, Rakhi and Kashmera in the ring, the competition intensifies. Tonight's episode sees Kashmera and Nikki's fight intensify. Check out the other highlights of BB14. Bigg Boss 14 December 16 Synopsis: Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan Have An Epic Showdown.

BB Duck Park Captaincy Task

The next captaincy task is announced and contestants' planning begins. Round 1 sees the girls barring Jasmin Bhasin, take part with Rubina Dilaik as the sanchalak. Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant block Nikki Tamboli but their plan falls flat. Nikki unleashes her real self and everyone starts fighting amongst themselves. Basically the task is a mess and halted by Bigg Boss. Rubina is blamed for being unfair by Kashmera and Arshi and the game begins again. Nikki and Kashmera keep getting physical and sanchalak keeps attempting to separate them. Round 1 ends with Rakhi Sawant winning. Bigg Boss 14 December 15 Episode: Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli's Catfight, Rahul Vaidya's Return - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Rubina and Arshi's War of Words

Calling Rubina an unfair and gand sanchalak, Arshi starts targetting her and calling her names. Rubina does not keep quiet and gives it back to her. Their tu-tu-mai-mai continues even after the task ends. Arshi attempts to drag Abhinav into the fight but he tells her to deal with Rubina directly.

Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli's Sadeli Fight

Arshi tells Rakhi that Nikki said she wants to fight Rakhi Sawant 1 on 1. Jasmin tells Rakhi that Arshi misquoted Nikki and Rakhi says she will ask Nikki herself. The next morning, when Rakhi calls Nikki sadeli and asks her about her comments, Nikki refuses to answer and tempers flare between the ladies in the house. Rakhi also throws a chair at Nikki. She is then seen imitating Nikki.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Have S Serious Conversation

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya Discuss Eijaz Khan

Aly is seen telling the housemates about Eijaz Khan's double game. Rahul also confirms Aly's observations on Eijaz. Aly tells Jasmin that they will be friends outside and play their individual games. Aly tells Jasmin to not play for others, referring to Jasmin's support of Nikki. Aly and Rahul Vaidya tell Jasmin to not make enemies out of others for Nikki.

In the next episode, we'll see sanchalak Rahul Vaidya get into a fight with Eijaz Khan. Their fight extends even after the task ends and the whole house ends up being involved in the fight to separate them.

