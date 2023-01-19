Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her big Hollywood debut with the upcoming action film Heart of Stone opposite the Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot.On Wednesday, the Raazi actor took to her Twitter account and announced the official release date of her upcoming Hollywood film. "HEART OF STONE, August 11, 2023, Only on Netflix," she tweeted. Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt’s Spy Action Thriller to Premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. Interestingly, Alia's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action thriller film Animal will also be releasing on the same day in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpse of Her Look As She Wraps Up Shoot of Her Hollywood Debut Film Co-Starring Gal Gadot (View Pics).

Heart of Stone will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix whereas the Besharam actor's film will be getting a theatrical release. Recently, makers unveiled the first look poster of the Sanju actor in which he could be seen holding an axe under his arm with blood stains on his shoulder and lighting up a cigarette.

The Tweet Which Alia Bhatt Posted:

HEART OF STONE, August 11,2023♥♥♥ Only on Netflix https://t.co/jP1rFMF1ZN — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 18, 2023

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.