Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and announced that it's a wrap for her Hollywood debut movie Heart of Stone. She shared a lovely picture with her co-star Gal Gadot and also posted a glimpse of her look from Netflix's spy-thriller movie. While sharing the post she captioned, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience." Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt Feels Like a ‘Newcomer’ as She Heads Off to Her Hollywood Debut Film’s Shoot Co-Starring Gal Gadot (View Pic).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram

