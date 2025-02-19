New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Streaming service Amazon MX Player on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for the second chapter of the "Aashram" season three, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role.

Titled “Ek Badnaam Aashram”, the Prakash Jha-directed show revolves around a self-proclaimed godman, Baba Nirala (Deol), who leads an illegal empire of fraud, drugs, and preys on young women of his ashram. The first part was released on streaming service Amazon MX Player in 2022.

The series also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa Swami and Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the cracks forming in Baba Nirala's empire, the tensions flaring with his close allies to Pammi's fearless return and Bhopa Swami's thirst for power.

"With justice hanging by a thread, 'Ek Badnaam Aashram' season three - part two promises a power-packed continuation of the thrilling saga, diving deeper into the mind games, shifting alliances, and dark truths that hold the Aashram together. But as the walls start to crack, will Baba Nirala find a way to reinforce his empire, or will this be the beginning of his end?" read the official logline.

Jha said the new season is a gripping saga of deep-rooted conflicts, betrayal, and relentless pursuit of power that will keep audiences hooked till the very end.

"Every season of 'Ek Badnaam Aashram' peels another layer of Baba Nirala's dark story! The new episodes mark a critical turning point—where the foundations begin to crack, the rules of the game are rewritten, and no one's safe," he added.

“Ek Badnaam Aashram” also features Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha and Esha Gupta in key roles.

