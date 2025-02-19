HBO’s acclaimed series The White Lotus has returned for its highly anticipated third season, now streaming in the USA on Max. In India, the show is available on JioHotstar, following the merger of Disney+ Hotstar with Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema platform. This acquisition has brought a vast library of movies and shows under one brand for Indian viewers. However, the consolidation hasn’t been entirely positive for consumers, as JioHotstar has faced criticism for censoring certain content. This issue has already surfaced with the first episode of The White Lotus Season 3. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Episode 1 Review: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shines in Her Natural Acting Debut, While Patrick Schwarzenegger Delivers a Sleazy Standout Performance.

A viral Reddit post has highlighted that a brief sequence in the opening scene of The White Lotus Season 3 was censored on JioHotstar. The scene in question involves a character cursing an idol of Gautam Buddha.

What Was the Scene About?

The episode opens with Zion (Nicholas Duvernay), the son of Belinda - a returning White Lotus employee - who is now a guest at the White Lotus Thai resort. His meditation is interrupted by a series of offscreen gunshots. Fearing for his mother’s safety, Zion wades through a pond towards the source of the noise, where he encounters a large Buddha idol. He prays to the idol for his mother’s protection and then asks Jesus for forgiveness for his sins. As the gunshots resume, Zion, in a moment of frustration, curses at the Buddha idol before spotting an unidentified body floating in the water.

What Was Cut?

While Zion’s prayer sequence remains intact in the JioHotstar version, the portion where he exclaims, “What the f**k? I said don’t let anything happen to my mother, motherf**ker!” has been removed. The scene seamlessly transitions to the moment where he discovers the floating body.

You can watch the uncut version of the scene here.

Reddit Post Highlighting the Cut Scene

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Nudity Retained

Interestingly, while JioHotstar appears cautious about religious sensitivities, it has no qualms about retaining nudity. A scene featuring Patrick Schwarzenegger - son of Arnold Schwarzenegger - who plays the role of the entitled and sleazy character Saxon, includes full-frontal nudity and has been left uncensored. Additionally, all profanity and swear words in the episode remain intact. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Review: ‘Top-Notch Performances’! BLACKPINK Lisa’s HBO Series Gets Praise From Critics.

The White Lotus Season 3 began streaming in India on February 17. The eight-episode season boasts an ensemble cast, including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood.

