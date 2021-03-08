Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Amazon Prime Video is all set to announce its upcoming series 'Hush Hush' (working title), led by an all-women cast and crew.

Not only is Amazon Original 'Hush Hush' (working title) a story with strong female protagonists, but it is also helmed by some of the finest female talent behind the camera.

Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra ('Qarib Qarib Singlle', 'Dushman', 'Sangharsh' fame) will serve as the Creative Director and Executive Producer, and Shikhaa Sharma screenwriter of 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha', 'Sherni' will double as Executive Producer and original story writer.

Kopal Nathani, one of the most promising names in the advertising films industry will direct episodes in the show. National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi ('Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Piku') has been roped in to pen the dialogues for the series written by Ashish Mehta.

The series will be produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment which is the production house behind 'Breathe, Breathe: Into the Shadows', 'Shakuntala Devi', and 'Airlift'.

'Hush Hush' (working title) marks the digital debut of award-winning Indian movie star Juhi Chawla as well as that of Ayesha Jhulka with leading ladies Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra will also be playing pivotal roles in this thriller-drama.

With a unique female gaze at its core, 'Hush Hush' propels forward the movement of women telling their own stories. The drama features an almost all-female crew, right from the Production Designer, Costume Designer, Surpervising Producer, Co-producers, to Art, Costume, Production Coordination to even the Security Team!

Speaking on the greenlight announcement Tanuja Chandra, creative director and executive producer of 'Hush Hush' (working title), said, "Video streaming in India has brought about a significant change in storytelling by pushing female narratives to the fore and I couldn't be more pleased! It's what directors like me have waited for."

"Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, both have been bringing diverse and authentic women's stories to audiences in India and abroad for a while now and I'm thrilled to join forces with them for Hush Hush to create something with this wonderful team that I hope will be truly special," she added.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories will be able to stream 'Hush Hush' (working title) exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The release date has still been kept under wraps. (ANI)

