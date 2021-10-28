Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): After hitting the big screens at their upcoming scheduled release dates, Yash Raj Films' 'Shamshera', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj', and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

On Thursday, Prime Video India announced an exclusive licensing deal with Yash Raj Films that will make the streaming service the home to the studio's four massively mounted upcoming theatrical releases.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

Talking about the same, Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Prime Video India, said, "At Prime Video, we are intently focused on bringing the biggest & the best entertainment to our customers and this partnership with Yash Raj Films is the perfect demonstration of that commitment. Over the last four years, we have been consistently bringing blockbuster movies to entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes and on a screen of their choice."

He added, "The global digital premieres, four weeks after theatrical release, will not only delight our Prime Members, but will also help significantly increase the reach and viewing base for these highly anticipated films - in India and around the world. Yash Raj Films is known to deliver some of the finest cinematic experiences to audiences, and we are super thrilled to partner with them for these films."

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

'Shamshera' stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is fronted by Ranveer Singh. Heist comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is set to release in theatres on November 19. It features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari. 'Prithviraj' stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood.

The above-mentioned titles will premiere on Prime Video just four weeks after their theatrical launch, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)