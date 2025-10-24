New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of advertising legend Piyush Pandey.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Pained by the demise of Piyush Pandey Ji. A stalwart in the advertising and communication industry, he set high standards in connecting with the masses with creativity. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti."

According to one of the relatives, Pandey had been suffering from pneumonia for the past few weeks.

His health continued to worsen, and unfortunately, he passed away on Friday. He was 70.

Pandey started his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), beginning as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side. With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising.

He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.

Pandey's funeral will be held on October 25 at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. (ANI)

