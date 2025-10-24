Veteran singer and actress Ila Arun has been left devastated by the passing of her brother, Piyush Pandey. Piyush Pandey Dies: Advertising Legend Behind Fevicol, Cadbury and Asian Paints Campaigns Passes Away at 70.

Sharing the heartbreaking news, she described feeling devastated and lifeless. In her social media post, Ila Arun mentioned that her brother Prasoon Pandey will provide further details about the loss. Taking to her Instagram, the veteran actress also shared a throwback photo of herself applying tilak on Piyush’s head.

View Ila Arun's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ila Arun (@llaarun)

Alongside the image, Ila Arun wrote, “Dear loved ones, With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother Prasoon Pandey. Rest in peace, dear brother.” your sister Ila ji.”

Piyush Pandey, the Padma Shri awardee and widely recognized as the architect of modern Indian advertising, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. Pandey, who served as the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy, had been battling an infection that recently worsened, the advertising agency confirmed.

In a statement, the agency said, “To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way.”

Several celebrities expressed their grief over Piyush Pandey’s passing, with filmmaker Hansal Mehta and musician Ehsaan Noorani remembering him as a visionary who shaped Indian advertising.

Hansal wrote on his X: “Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey.” Noorani posted, “Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns.” Piyush Pandey Passes Away: Advertising Legend Remembered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and Ehsaan Noorani.

Piyush Pandey, an acclaimed advertising professional, served as the Executive Chairman India at Ogilvy. A recipient of both the Padma Shri and the LIA Legend Award, he is widely credited with giving Indian advertising a distinct indigenous identity, moving it away from the heavy influence of Western styles and ideas.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Ila Arun). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).