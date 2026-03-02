Kolkata, March 2: Not a single Hindu refugee, taking shelter in West Bengal from a neighbouring country because of religious oppression there, will be deported, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured on Monday. “The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union Government is in place at the Centre. Not a single Hindu refugee will be deprived of their Indian citizenship or deported,” the Home Minister said while addressing a gathering at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday on the occasion of the BJP’s ongoing “Parivartan Yatra” in the state that started from Sunday.

Political observers feel that the assurance from the Home Minister comes amid the apprehension of the people from the Matua community of getting names of a substantial number of voters from that community deleted from the voters' list after their names were referred for judicial adjudication of the voters’ documents by judicial officers appointed by the ECI. Matuas are people from the Hindu social-backward class taking shelter in West Bengal from neighbouring Bangladesh and settling in different parts of West Bengal, mainly in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they have turned out to be dedicated vote banks for the BJP. Mamata Banerjee Always Tries to Run Parallel Centre in West Bengal, Says BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh.

However, at the same time, HM Shah said that while the interests of the Hindu refugees will be protected, the illegal infiltrators from the neighbouring country will be dealt with severely. “Infiltrators will be identified, and appropriate legal action will be taken to remove them from the state,” the Home Minister said. Speaking on the occasion, HM Shah announced a special provision of Rs 5,700 crore for allocation for women's empowerment in West Bengal if the BJP comes to power in the state after the crucial Assembly elections in the state scheduled later this year.

“Special schemes will be implemented to ensure the dignity, security, and economic empowerment of mothers and sisters of Bengal,” the Home Minister said. He also addressed the issue of the grievances of the West Bengal government employees over non-payment of the dearness allowance at par with their counterparts in the central government and the arrears accrued on them, and assured that the state government employees will be granted a new pay structure as per the provisions of the 7th Pay Commission. ‘We Bought 15 Times More Grain From Farmers at MSP Than Congress’: Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi for Misleading Public.

The Home Minister also said that the process of filling up vacant posts in the West Bengal government will be initiated by the end of the current calendar year if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal this time. He also promised to initiate strong legal actions against the perpetrators of corruption during the last 16 years of Trinamool Congress rule in the state. “The influence of external mafias in Bengal will be eliminated, and law and order will be strengthened. Strict action will be taken against criminal elements enjoying political patronage. Individuals and families found involved in serious crimes and corruption will be brought under the ambit of the law,” the Home Minister said.

