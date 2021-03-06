New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday commemorated the Indian cricket team in a quirky style after it roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.

The 78-year-old actor, who is currently healing from eye surgery took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video in which he could be seen shushing into the camera in slow motion while wearing black shades. Along with the post he wrote, "Cricket Test IND v ENG .. INDIA CHAMPIONS Shhhhhhhhhh ... !!"

The video from the star received more than forty-five thousand likes within a span of an hour.

Virat Kohli's men, who defeated England in the fourth and final Test by an innings and 25 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, will now face New Zealand in the WTC final slated to be played from June 18 to 22, with June 23 as the reserve day at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London. (ANI)

