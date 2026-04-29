Deepali Tiwari Takes U-Turn on S*xual Favours Allegation; Says She Has No Complaint Against Mohanlal Kushwaha (Watch Video)

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A high-profile internal conflict within the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahoba unit reached a resolution on Wednesday, April 29, following the intervention of a state-level inquiry committee. The dispute, centred on serious allegations levelled by former District Secretary Deepali Tiwari (Dipali Tiwari) against District President Mohanlal Kushwaha, ended after Tiwari withdrew her complaints, citing "mental distress" and external misunderstandings as the primary causes for the upheaval.

Inquiry Committee Brokers Reconciliation

The controversy erupted when Tiwari accused Kushwaha of demanding s*xual favours in exchange for a promotion within the party organisation. Due to the severity of the charges, the BJP state leadership dispatched a two-member committee - State Vice President Kamalavati Singh and Regional General Secretary Sant Vilas Shivhare - to conduct a fact-finding mission in Mahoba. Sudden Death in Mahoba: Man Collapses While Playing Badminton, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack; Video Surfaces.

Deepali Tiwari Says Internal Fight With Mohanlal Kushwaha Has Been Solved

Following two days of intensive deliberations and multiple rounds of meetings with both parties, the committee successfully mediated a settlement. While the process saw several shifts in stance, the final reconciliation was formalised today, effectively halting a saga that had caused significant political tremors in the Bundelkhand region.

Allegations Attributed to Misunderstanding

Addressing the media after the settlement, Dipali Tiwari clarified her decision to retract the allegations, stating that she had been misled by third parties. "I am under no pressure whatsoever. The mutual differences that existed have now been resolved," she said. Tiwari further explained her previous contradictory remarks as a symptom of her state of mind at the time. "I was in a state of mental distress, which led me to make contradictory remarks. I was distressed by the confusion spread by certain individuals. I no longer have any grievances or complaints against the District President. The party is paramount, and we will all work together," she added.

District President Denies Foul Play

District President Mohanlal Kushwaha also adopted a conciliatory tone during the joint announcement. He suggested that external and internal elements had actively worked to create a rift between them. "Several individuals had misled both me and 'sister' Dipali Tiwari, thereby creating a rift between us," Kushwaha stated. He expressed regret for the public nature of the dispute, adding that he regards Tiwari as a "younger sister" and is committed to moving forward. However, neither official named the specific individuals allegedly responsible for instigating the conflict.

Political Context and Resolution

State Vice President Kamlavati Singh confirmed that the inquiry committee found the incident to be the result of "outside instigation." She assured that Tiwari would remain an active member of the party and emphasised that the organisational unity would remain intact. The resolution comes at a critical time for the state unit, as internal cohesion remains a priority for the leadership in Uttar Pradesh. While the formal settlement has ended the official dispute, political analysts in the district noted that the rapid shift in narrative - following such grave allegations - continues to be a subject of intense local speculation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).