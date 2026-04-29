1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Authorities are investigating the tragic death of a family of four in South Mumbai's Pydhonie area, focusing on the possibility of a "toxic or chemical substance" rather than routine food poisoning. Abdullah Dokadia (44), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) all succumbed to rapid physical deterioration between Sunday and Monday morning after consuming a meal of chicken pulao and watermelon.

While the incident was initially reported as suspected food poisoning, medical experts at Sir JJ Hospital have noted that the speed and severity of the family's decline are inconsistent with standard foodborne illnesses. Watermelon Price Crash in Navi Mumbai APMC: Fruit Selling As Low as INR 5 per Kg After Demand Plunges Following Pydhonie Family ‘Food Poisoning’ Deaths.

The Timeline of the Tragedy Involving the Dokadia Family

The Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road, hosted a small gathering for relatives on Saturday night, April 25. The guests and the family shared a chicken pulao dinner around 10:30 PM. After the guests departed, the family reportedly ate pieces of a watermelon at approximately 1:00 AM. By 5:00 AM on Sunday, all four members began experiencing violent vomiting and neurological decline. Despite being rushed to a local facility and later referred to the government-run JJ Hospital, all four family members died during treatment. Zainab was declared dead on arrival, while Abdullah was the last to succumb late Sunday night.

Medical and Forensic Investigations

Forensic teams from the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory combed the Dokadia residence on Tuesday, collecting samples of the pulao, watermelon, and water. Crucially, the five guests who shared the pulao have reported no symptoms, leading investigators to shift their focus away from the main meal. Dr Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent of JJ Hospital, stated that the clinical picture does not point to the watermelon as the primary cause. "If this were food poisoning, the clinical picture would be very different." He further added that the speed of deterioration suggests a toxic or chemical agent. Gastric lavage was performed on the patients before they passed, and those samples, along with the viscera, have been sent for urgent chemical analysis.

Alternative Angles Under Scrutiny

The JJ Marg police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) but are not ruling out other possibilities, including foul play or a coordinated suicide.

Financial Stress: Officials are examining Abdullah Dokadia's bank statements and business records to determine if the family was under extreme financial pressure.

Officials are examining Abdullah Dokadia's bank statements and business records to determine if the family was under extreme financial pressure. Environmental Toxins: The rapid neurological decline across multiple members has prompted police to check for any external chemical exposure within the household. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: 4 of Family Die After Eating Watermelon After Biryani in Pydhonie.

Local community leaders and medical experts have urged the public to remain patient and avoid speculation, particularly regarding fruit safety, until the final forensic report is released, which is expected within the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).