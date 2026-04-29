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Actor Gaurav Gera, who is currently receiving acclaim for his performance in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, recently took to social media to point out a humorous production oversight in the 1980 disaster epic, The Burning Train. In a viral Instagram video, Gera highlights a continuity "blunder" during a high-stakes scene involving veteran actor Dharmendra. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranvir Shorey Calls Gaurav Gera ‘Underrated’ Amid Praise for His Performance in Ranveer Singh Starrer (View Post)

Gaurav Gera Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

Gaurav Gera Points Out Red Sweater Detail

In the clip shared with his followers, Gera is seen watching a pivotal moment from the film where Vinod Khanna’s character, speaking over a radio, desperately asks passengers on the burning train to signal for help by waving a red cloth. As the camera pans over the distressed passengers, Gera points out a young child sitting directly next to Dharmendra who is clearly wearing a bright red sweater. Despite the child’s attire being the exact colour needed to signal the rescuers, the characters in the film remain oblivious. “The red cloth is the child's red sweater,” Gera remarks in the video. “Let's go to the front... oh, that child is wearing it, the child is wearing it... Oh, that kid... Oh, the child wore the bhaba [sweater].” In the movie, the search for a red cloth continues until a female passenger eventually sacrifices her red saree to provide the signal. Gera concludes the video with a witty smile, poking fun at how the "obvious" solution was ignored for dramatic effect.

About ' The Burning Train'

Directed by Ravi Chopra, The Burning Train is considered a landmark in Indian cinema for its large-scale action and ensemble cast, including Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna and Jeetendra. While a cult classic, the film is known for its high-octane drama, which Gera’s viral video suggests may have occasionally come at the expense of logical continuity. ‘Dhurandhar’: Is That Nandu From ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’? Gaurav Gera Shocks Fans With His Unrecognisable Makeover in Ranveer Singh-Starrer (View Pics)

About ‘Dhurandhar’

The viral video arrives at a peak moment in Gaurav Gera’s career, as the actor continues to gain praise for his performance in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the blockbuster espionage franchise has made history by crossing the INR 3,000 crore mark globally. In the series, Gera plays Mohammed Aalam, an undercover agent whose calm intensity and strategic support add depth to the high-stakes narrative led by stars like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Gaurav Gera Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).