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Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, 29 April, in a high-stakes MI vs SRH IPL 2026 encounter for the Indian Premier League. As the tournament enters its business end, the five-time champions find themselves in a desperate search for points, while Hyderabad aim to cement their status as title contenders. You can find the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

MI vs SRH Match Schedule and Venue Details

The match is scheduled for a prime-time start, with the flip of the coin occurring 30 minutes before the first ball.

Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 41)

Date: Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium MI vs SRH Live Streaming in India

For the 2026 season, the digital rights for the IPL are held by the JioStar network. Consequently, the match will be streamed exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

Digital Access: Viewers can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app available on Android, iOS, and various Smart TV platforms (including Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV).

Language Options: The stream features commentary in over 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Free Viewing Options: While the free-to-play model that existed in previous years has shifted, many Indian telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer specific prepaid and postpaid recharge plans that bundle a JioHotstar subscription. MI vs SRH Television Telecast in India: Star Sports

Fans who prefer traditional television viewing can catch the action on the Star Sports Network, which serves as the official broadcaster for the linear TV market in India.

Primary Channels: Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD counterparts.

Regional Coverage: Dedicated regional feeds are available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Ultra-HD Experience: For the first time, select DTH providers like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are offering the match on the Star Sports 4K channel for a premium viewing experience. MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Mumbai Indians enter this fixture in a precarious position, currently placed ninth on the points table with only two wins from their seven outings. A loss tonight would significantly diminish their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, conversely, are enjoying a dominant run in third place. Led by the aggressive opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, the visitors have become the most feared batting unit of the season. The home side will rely heavily on Jasprit Bumrah to provide early breakthroughs in what is expected to be a high-scoring contest on the Wankhede track.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).