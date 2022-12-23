Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Big B did not hold back from sharing his pride and affection for his son over his latest cinematic achievement.

Upon the announcement of actor Abhishek Bachchan's win at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022, father Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his happiness and share words of appreciation for the 'Guru' actor.

"My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .." the 80-year-old actor wrote.

Fans took to the comments to show their support to Junior Bachchan as well.

"Abishek you are an inspiration to me to walk put of one's successful dada shadow and make it on ur own when the world makes fun of you even when u delivered hits and also gave flops .... Validation is not important self esteem is ... That is Abishek Bachan the actor," one user wrote.

"Many many congratulations to you and may it always continue like this, may Abhishek ji always get success like this..." another user wrote.

On Wednesday, Abhishek received the 'Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male' award for his performance in the drama film 'Dasvi' at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy also starred Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam and received a positive response from the audience.

'Dasvi' also bagged the Best Film, Web Original award.

In the film, Abhishek portrayed the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an 'aathvi pass'chief minister who is put behind bars for his involvement in a scam.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was recently seen in the psychological thriller web series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' Season 2, alongside Siyami Kher and Amit Sadh, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

