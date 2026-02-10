Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan fulfilled the wish of his next-door neighbour, Nirmit Jesrani, by inviting him to his residence, Jalsa, for a personal meeting on Monday. The interaction follows a series of viral social media clips where Jesrani was spotted watching Bachchan’s iconic Sunday fan greetings from a nearby window. Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Neighbour Nirmit Jesrani Goes Viral, Makes THIS Heartfelt Request to Bollywood Megastar – WATCH.

Big B Meets His Jalsa Neighbour Nirmit Jesrani

Nirmit Jesrani, a digital creator who lives in a building adjacent to Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow, became an overnight sensation earlier this month. He shared footage on Instagram showing himself waving to the actor during the veteran star's weekly "Sunday Darshan."

In the viral post, Jesrani expressed his deep gratitude for the actor's humility, noting that Bachchan often acknowledges the neighbours with a wave after greeting the crowds at his gate. The video, which garnered millions of views, ended with a humble request for a face-to-face meeting.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sweet Moment With Neighbour Nirmit Jesrani at Jalsa Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirmit Jesrani (@nirmitjesrani_)

From Social Media to a Personal Meeting

The request did not go unnoticed. According to reports, Bachchan’s team reached out to Jesrani shortly after the video gained traction, scheduling an appointment for 5:00 PM on February 9.

Expressing his immense joy about the Big B meet and greet, Nirmit said, "Still can’t believe this happened. Met the one and only Amitabh Bachchan ji, beyond grateful for this humble opportunity and his incredibly sweet gesture. Witnessed Sunday Darshan live from his house and wow… the energy was absolutely CRAZY! Truly unforgettable." Amitabh Bachchan Calls India ‘First World’ After ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2026 Triumph, Says 'Thok Diya Dushmano Ko' (See Post).

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

Beyond his personal engagements, the 83-year-old actor remains one of the most prolific figures in Indian cinema. Following the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, Bachchan is expected to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the highly anticipated sequel, currently in development. His 2026 slate also includes the legal thriller Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta

