Mumbai, February 7: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded India’s Under-19 cricket team for clinching the World Cup, calling the victory a moment of immense pride for the nation. Amitabh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he reacted to the young team’s title-winning performance. The icon also celebrated India’s dominance across formats, pointing out that the country has emerged as world champions in men’s, women’s and blind cricket as well.

He wrote: “U19 Cricket INDIA .. WORLD CHAMPIONS ! Thok diya dushmano ko!! Blind , Women's , Mens Cricket ALL world Champions .. we are NUMBER 1 .. ONE .. on top , FIRST in World .. We are NOT 3rd World .. we are FIRST World !! BHARAT MATA KI JAI.” India Win ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, Clinch Record 6th Title With Win Over England.

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India’s U19 Cricket World Cup Victory

T 5649 - U19 Cricket INDIA .. WORLD CHAMPIONS ! ठोक दिया दुश्मन को !! Blind , Women's , Mens Cricket ALL world Champions .. we are NUMBER 1 .. ONE .. on top , FIRST in World .. We are NOT 3rd World .. we are FIRST World !! BHARAT MATA KI JAI 🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 7, 2026

It was on Friday, when India beat England by 100 runs to win the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club, claiming a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup crown. India Win ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Hail Indian Team for Defeating England by 100 Runs in Final.

A staggering century from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired India to ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup glory as they overcame England by 100 runs in the final. The young opener blasted 15 fours and as many sixes in his brutal 175 from 80 balls, recording the highest individual score in the history of finals in this competition.

Captain Ayush Mhatre (53) and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (40) also made valuable contributions as India racked up 411/9. England made a promising start in reply but a middle order collapse proved costly, with Caleb Falconer’s brilliant 115 in vain as India completed a record-extending sixth ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.

In other news, Amitabh recently shared a deeply introspective note on life, struggle and silence, drawing a moving parallel between the thoughts of his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and eminent Urdu poet Firaq Gorakhpuri.

