Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Actor Ananya Pandey's love for neon colours is not new, as the young star keeps on treating her fans with neon stuff quite often.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the "Student of the Year 2" actor shared a string of pictures, wearing a little neon coloured dress.

Sharing the snaps Ananya, wrote, "funnest shoot day!!!!"

The comment section was full of fire emoticons, and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi too dropped a fire emoticon, while mother Bhavana Pandey dropped red heart emoticons and fire emoticons also.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' and 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which will be her first pan-India film. (ANI)

