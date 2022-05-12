Corsets are back in vogue and her B-town girls are swooning over it. From Disha Patani to Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, girls are busy decking up in style, picking the most chic corsets available on the block. While Patani was the one who probably introduced the trend in Bollywood, others were quick to follow her suit. Ananya Panday recently flaunted this style and she chose a vibrant summer hue for the same. Let's elaborate on her peppy look. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Neha Dhupia, Who Wore this Black Kaftan Better?

Ananya's stylist, Tanya Ghavri, earlier took to her Instagram account to share her pictures in a cool green attire. It was a simple corset top paired with matching green pants. The Student of the Year 2 actress further accessorised her look by picking nude heels and a pair of earrings to go with it. With blushed cheeks, coffee brown eyelids, well-defined brows and soft pink lips, she completed her look further.

Janhvi Kapoor v/s Ananya Panday

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Ananya may have recently boarded the bandwagon, her contemporary Janhvi Kapoor was already well-versed with it. Ms Kapoor was recently clicked by the paps as she casually strolled in her white corset top paired with matching pants. The Dhadak actress further gave her outfit a sporty twist by pairing it with funky sneakers. With no major jewellery and nude makeup, she kept her look simple but chic. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Malaika Arora, Whose Arpita Mehta Outfit Will You Pick?

Now that we have elaborated on each of their looks, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it Janhvi Kapoor or Pandeyji ki beti, Ananya Panday? Drop your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Who Nailed This Corset Look Better?

