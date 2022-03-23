Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): The makers of 'And Just Like That' announced that the hit series will be returning for a second season.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis -- who all serve as executive producers -- reprised their roles from the 1998-2006 HBO series 'Sex and the City'. The first season of 'And Just Like That' wrapped its final 10th episode in February.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters -- played by these powerful, amazing actors," said showrunner Michael Patrick King in a statement. "The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That... our Sex life is back."

HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey added, "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season two."

In addition to Parker, Nixon and Davis, the season one cast featured 'Sex and the City' returnees Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, the late Willie Garson, Evan Handler and Chris Noth along with Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

Shortly after 'And Just Like That' debuted, The Hollywood Reporter published allegations of sexual assault by two women against Noth (which the actor has denied). His character, John "Mr Big" Preston, died in the series premiere, he was slated to have a brief appearance in the season finale, but the show's producers chose to cut the scene.

The fourth member of the core 'Sex and the City' cast, Kim Cattrall, is not a part of 'And Just Like That' after a falling-out with Parker. Her character, Samantha Jones, was a presence on the show via text messages with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. 'SATC' creator Darren Star and Candace Bushnell, whose book was the basis for the original series, also aren't involved in the sequel. (ANI)

