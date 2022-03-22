John Abraham's upcoming release, Attack: Part 1 promises to be an action thriller but not just that. It has elements of sci-fi which make it stand apart from the other releases in this genre. Earlier the makers had dropped its teaser and trailer on two separate occasions and today, they decided to unveil its trailer number two. The film's lead cast - John, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh were present at the venue and the ladies definitely left an impression on our minds. Attack – Part One Song Ik Tu Hai: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Chemistry Is the Highlight of This First Track From the Flick (Watch Video).

Elaborating on Rakul's look for the day, she picked a lime green blazer dress that looked equal parts formal and charming. She paired her outfit with green heels which were the only major disappointment from her otherwise perfect look. Coming to her accessories, she preferred a layered necklace sans any jewellery and had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. With mauve lips, blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: A Fashion Connoisseur Whose Charming Wardrobe is Like a Happy Place For Us (View Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh for Attack Part 1 Trailer 2 Launch

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of John's production ventures (Attack is being produced by him), the actor in his recent media interaction elaborated on why he feels a good movie will always work. “Our first film at JA Entertainment was Vicky Donor. After Vicky Donor we made Madras Cafe. I still remember that when we were making Parmanu, someone came up to me and said that they have never heard a script worse than this. I smiled and decided that I have to make this film. I believe that the biggest promotion of a film is the film itself. If the film is good, it will work. You can promote it as much as you want but a bad film will never work. I have also experienced that. According to me, only a good film will work. I would like to say on record that Attack is a damn good film.”

