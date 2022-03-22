Business Proposal on Netflix has come to us at a time when there was a dire need of mindless mush, complete with every Korean romantic comedy shenanigans. We are so glad it happened. The story is progressing really well, so much so that the wait for the next episodes is getting tough. FYI, it's an ongoing show in South Korean and weekly episodes are updated on Netflix every Monday and Tuesday. Business Proposal: 5 Reasons Why Ahn Hyo-Seop and Kim Se-jeong's Kdrama Is The Rom-Com We Didn't Know We Needed.

Based on a webtoon by same name, the story is about a girl and a rich ceo who meet by accident and love blossoms in the funniest of ways. False identity, fake boyfriends and more make this a classic watch. Ahn Hyo-Seop plays Kang Tae-mu, the rich CEO while Kim Sejeong is the girl who works in his company called Shin Ha-ri. It's the hit enemies to lovers trope of kdramas which makes the couple's bickering really interesting to watch. But it seems Hyo-seop likes to carry his Kang Tae-mu personality even when he isn't filming. How do we know? Seo-jeong's selfies are a clue!

Sejeong's selfies are really cute where she is smiling sweetly to the camera but Hyo-seop looks extremely bored.

Now look at this:

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong (Photo credit: Instagram)

While Hyo-seop can still pass of as smouldering in the first picture here, just check the second one. It's as if he is saying silently, 'when will this end?!" All Of Us Are Dead, True Beauty, Hellbound - 7 Kdramas Based On Webtoons That We Recommend.

In today's episode, Kang Tae-mu and Shin Ha-ri go on a date to an amusement park. Tae-mu stayed true to his words... even after he got rejected, he didn't stop trying to make Ha-ri fall for him. As long as it's done in a non-toxic way, we are so into Kang Tae-mu's moves!

