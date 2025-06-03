Los Angeles, Jun 3 (PTI) "All of Us Strangers" star Andrew Scott has become the latest addition to the star cast of "A Place In Hell".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the actor will star alongside Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the film.

Billed as a legal thriller, the film is written and directed by Chloe Domont.

It follows two women at a high-profile criminal law firm.

Scott's latest work is "Back in Action", which released in January. He will next be seen in "Wake Up Dead Man", the third installment of Netflix's murder mystery franchise "Knives Out".

