Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is set to hit the big screen worldwide on December 5, the makers said on Tuesday. Directed by Maruthi, known for Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu and Manchi Rojulochaie, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

Maruthi shared the news on his X handle. The post featured a film poster with "Dec 5 in cinemas worldwide," written over it. "A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas. A lot more exciting days ahead… #TheRajaSaab," read the caption.

Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ To Hit Theatres on December 5, 2025

PRABHAS IS BACK – AND THIS TIME, HE’S THE RAJA SAAB! 👑 Get ready for a larger-than-life celebration of love, charm & mass appeal. #TheRajaSaab Teaser drops June 16 | In cinemas Dec 5 The KING is coming… #Prabhas #TheRajaSaabOnDec5Th pic.twitter.com/6szvMNXCZg — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 3, 2025

Described as a "spellbinding romantic horror entertainer", the upcoming film is produced by People's Media Factory. The music has been composed by Thaman S of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame and has cinematography by Karthik Palan.

The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.