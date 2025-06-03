Popular television actress Dipika Kakar's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, recently left fans shocked after he revealed that his wife had been diagnosed with a "tennis ball" size tumour in her liver. Further tests confirmed that the Bigg Boss 12 contestant was suffering from Stage 2 liver cancer. The news sent shockwaves among fans and the industry. Despite everything, Dipika is bravely facing this tough battle with the support of her family and fans. Meanwhile, Shoaib has now shared an update about her surgery. Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Stage 2 Liver Cancer: TV Actress Pens Heartfelt Note on Her Difficult Journey, Says ‘I Am All Positive, Walk Out Stronger InshaAllah’.

Shoaib Ibrahim Requests Fans To Pray Ahead of Dipika Kakar’s Surgery

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shoaib Ibrahim shared an update about Dipika Kakar's health and treatment. He also revealed that a crucial surgery has been scheduled for her in the early hours of Tuesday (June 3) and requested prayer from the fans. He penned, "Dippi's surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It's going to be a long surgery... she needs all your prayers and strength the most... please keep her in your prayers."

Shoaib Ibrahim Drops Update on Dipika Kakar’s Health

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Dipika Kakar's surgery was previously postponed due to a cold and high fever. The actress revealed that doctors advised her to wait, as undergoing surgery in that condition could be risky. Dipika was admitted to the hospital for the same and was discharged last week. She has been doing well since then.

Dipika recently opened up on the difficult phase in her life amid the diagnosis and said, "Walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach and finding out it's a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is stage 2 malignant (cancerous) has been one of the most difficult times we have seen." Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Tennis Ball-Sized Liver Tumour; Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Actress Will Undergo Surgery, Requests Fans for Prayers (Watch Video).

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in the culinary show Celebrity MasterChef. The show, hosted by Farah Khan saw Gaurav Khanna emerge as the winner.

