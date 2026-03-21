Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid, veteran actor Annu Kapoor extended his heartfelt greeting to all, while calling for peace and an end to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor said, "I would like to wish all a very happy and blessed Eid." He highlighted the importance of the festival as a time for reflection, harmony and goodwill.

Also Read | 'Bhooth Bangla' Fever Hits 'Naagin': Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav Make Special Appearance on Ekta Kapoor's TV Show.

The actor also expressed concern over the escalating war in West Asia, urging world powers and parties involved to halt the hostilities.

"While people everywhere are struggling with hunger, weapons keep flowing. We must bring this war to an end. To everyone involved, I make a heartfelt appeal: whatever your reasons, be they religious, geographical, or geopolitical, this conflict is a severe threat to all of us. It's time to stop, here and now," Annu Kapoor urged.

Also Read | ‘Dhurandhar – The Revenge’: Deepika Padukone Misses 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening, Attends Concert Day Later; Social Media Asks 'Why'.

The development comes against the escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply.

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)