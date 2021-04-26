Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins has weighed in on his surprise Oscar win, accepting the award from home in a short video and paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

The 83-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a video message, on early Monday morning, featuring a smiling, and a clearly surprised Hopkins. He picked up his second Oscar and first since his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in the 1992 movie 'The Silence Of The Lambs'.

'The Father' star began. "Here I am in my homeland in Wales. At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really did not. I am very grateful to the Academy."

"I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured," he continued.

The actor also thanked 'The Father' director Florian Zeller, his wife and his family among others.

As reported by Variety, Hopkins, who was not present at Sunday night's ceremony, earned his second-best actor trophy for his performance in 'The Father'. In the movie, he played an ageing man struggling with dementia as his daughter (Oscar winner Olivia Colman) moves in to take care of him.

In a major change in the rundown from the Oscars past, the best actor was the final award of the night. Joaquin Phoenix, last year's best actor winner for 'Joker,' presented the category and accepted the award on Hopkins' behalf. Then the broadcast abruptly ended.

With his win, the star made history as the oldest actor, male or female, to earn an Oscar. The late Christopher Plummer previously held the title; Plummer was 82 when he won best supporting actor for "Beginners" in 2008.

As reported by Variety, 'The Father' went into the Academy Awards ceremony with six nominations, including best picture, film editing, production design and a best-supporting actress nod for Colman.

Earlier Sunday, the actor posted a video performing Dylan Thomas' poem 'Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night,' in tribute to his late father Richard, and showing and elder Hopkins' headstone. (ANI)

