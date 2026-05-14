Entertainment News | Anupam Kher Wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Calorie' at UK Asian Film Festival 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Anupam Kher has added another international achievement to his career after winning the Best Supporting Actor Flame Award at the UK Asian Film Festival for his performance in the Canadian-Indian film 'Calorie'.

The film, directed by Eisha Marjara, also emerged as a major winner at the festival by securing the Best Film award.

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Sharing the news on Instagram, Kher described the role as one of the most emotionally demanding performances of his career.

The actor said the character was inspired by real-life experiences, making the process both "challenging and emotionally draining".

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Kher also mentioned in the caption the importance of receiving recognition on an international platform after decades in the entertainment industry.

"It is always a wonderful feeling to receive appreciation, especially when it comes from outside India and for an international film," he wrote.

The actor congratulated the entire team behind 'Calorie', including director Eisha Marjara and producer Joe Blass, while thanking the festival jury for the honour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYTa54ZgodV/?

Several members of the film industry extended their wishes following the announcement.

Actress Neena Gupta commented, "Congratulations", while filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations Kher Sahab."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is preparing to return to the stage with his play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' at Mumbai's Tata Theatre on May 15 and 16.

Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, the production features music by Anu Malik and lyrics by Kausar Munir. (ANI)

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