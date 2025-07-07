New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Music maestro AR Rahman is all set to take his 'The Wonderment Tour' to Hyderabad. He will perform in the City of Nizams on November 8 at Ramoji Film City.

Excited about his gig, Rahman, in a press note, said, "With Hyderabad, there has always been a reciprocal exchange of musical energy. This concert is dedicated to those who still cherish the experience of live music and the profound immersion it offers. With 'The AR Rahman Live in Concert,' our objective is to convey that every note, every rhythm, narrates a story. I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music."

Sainath Goud Malkapuram, Founder of Hyderabad Talkies, stated, "We are thrilled to bring The Wonderment Hyderabad and associate with A.R. Rahman for the second consecutive time in Hyderabad after the iconic 2017 concert that marked a landmark moment in the city's musical history. This is not merely a concert--it is the genesis of a lasting memory. We are meticulously crafting a soundscape designed to deeply resonate and endure long after the final notes fade."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rahman has collaborated with Nitesh Tiwari for the musical aspect of 'Ramayana', which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey. (ANI)

