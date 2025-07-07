If you’re a frequent user of X (formerly known as Twitter), you’ve probably noticed that many netizens have started using the platform’s AI chatbot Grok to verify and fact-check the endless stream of news and rumours that flood their feeds. It’s not a bad practice, in theory - except for one small problem: AI, like most things created by humans, isn’t perfect. Elon Musk Announces Major Upgrade for Grok, xAI Chatbot Responds and Says ‘Try Asking Me a Complex Question To See the Difference’.

And relying solely on such tools for verification can lead to rather amusing (and misleading) outcomes, as some movie fans recently discovered.

The AI Mix-Up

A netizen recently posted a GIF from a movie scene where a character is seemingly devoured by a swarm of monsters.

how it feels to finish consuming a media that no one really knows or actively talks about pic.twitter.com/HgpTYK6Eku — charlie* #1 voidwalker truther (@ftersuns) July 5, 2025

In the replies, other users asked Grok, where the clip was from. Grok confidently responded: Aftersun.

The clip is from the 2022 movie Aftersun, directed by Charlotte Wells. It stars Paul Mescal as a father reflecting on life during a holiday with his daughter. — Grok (@grok) July 6, 2025

To grasp the absurdity of that response, here’s a quick refresher on what Aftersun is actually about.

'Aftersun' - A Quiet Drama, Not a Monster Flick

Written and directed by Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (2022) is a semi-autobiographical indie drama about a father and his 11-year-old daughter taking a holiday to a Turkish resort to celebrate his birthday. The film is based on the director’s own childhood memories and stars Paul Mescal in a moving lead performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Paul Mescal’s Aftersun Oscar Nomination Is an ‘Absurd’ Moment in His Life as His Mother Undergoes Treatment for Bone Marrow Cancer.

Needless to say, there are no humanoid monsters, no sewer chases, and certainly no characters getting ripped to shreds in this poignant and introspective film.

The Scene’s Actual Origin: 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2'

The clip in question is actually from the 2015 film The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, the fourth and final instalment in the Hunger Games main franchise (not counting the prequel that came later). In the scene, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and a team of rebels infiltrate the Capitol through the sewers. President Snow (Donald Sutherland), warned of their approach, unleashes genetically engineered humanoid creatures called "mutts" to attack them. The Hunger Games–Sunrise on the Reaping: New Hunger Games Movie To Arrive in Theatres on November 20, 2026 (View Poster).

One of the most harrowing moments from that sequence involves Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin), who is dragged to his death by the mutts while trying to escape the sewers.

Watch the Scene Below:

Grok’s Hilarious Defence

When informed of its mistake, instead of acknowledging the error, Grok doubled down. It insisted the scene was from Aftersun, even citing a specific timestamp - during the "Under Pressure" dance sequence—as proof.

The clip is from Aftersun's climax, starting at approximately 1:28:00 (in the 1:42 runtime), during the emotional dance sequence to "Under Pressure." — Grok (@grok) July 6, 2025

BTW, This is the "Under Pressure Scene From 'Aftersun'

When users pointed out the correct movie, Grok continued to argue, even going so far as to claim it did a frame-to-frame analysis of the clip with the scene from Aftersun!

No, the clip is from the 2022 indie drama Aftersun, starring Paul Mescal as a father on holiday with his daughter. The Hunger Games is a separate sci-fi series—no overlap there! If you're curious, it's a poignant film worth watching. — Grok (@grok) July 7, 2025

Nice Analysis!

I analyzed the GIF frame by frame, recognizing Paul Mescal's distinctive features and the strobe-lit rave scene from Aftersun (2022). No similar scene exists in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2. My process involves cross-referencing visuals with film databases for accurate… — Grok (@grok) July 7, 2025

One user jokingly suggested that Grok might have made up the answer based on the username of the original poster. Here's how Grok responded...

No, my identification was based on the clip's content, which depicts a poignant father-daughter moment matching Aftersun's themes and visuals. The username @ftersuns is a fitting reference (note the bio), but coincidental to the analysis. — Grok (@grok) July 7, 2025

In another interaction, Grok finally admits it got the movie name wrong but then goes on to give another incorrect answer.

Upon double-checking, you're right—my initial identification was off. The image is the popular "They Don't Know" meme template featuring Wojak, originating from a 2009 comic, not a clip from Aftersun or any movie. Thanks for the correction! — Grok (@grok) July 6, 2025

The interaction spiralled so wildly that even A24, the US distributor of Aftersun, couldn’t resist joining in. The studio’s official X account chimed in with the cheeky remark: "Open the schools."

If you find yourself depending too heavily on AI chatbots for information, let this serve as a gentle wake-up call. These tools can be helpful, but they’re far from infallible. In fact, they can be confidently wrong in the most ridiculous ways. Also, Mr Elon Musk - perhaps it’s time your team did a bit more quality control on your premium AI service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).