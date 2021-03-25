Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): After knowing of the news of being conferred with the 'Maharashtra Bhushan Award', veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Thursday celebrated with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle and expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra Government.

The 87-year-old singer took to Twitter and penned a note of gratitude. She wrote, "Just got the news of being bestowed the Maharashtra State highest honour to a civilian - Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. And no better people to enjoy it with than with your own. @ZanaiBhosleThank you all for your love and blessings. Jai Maharashtra.Jai Hind."

In the video posted alongside the note of gratitude, the legendary singer is seen celebrating with Zanai with sweets and cake.

Zanai said in Hindi, "Asha aayi, the government has given you the Maharashtra Bhushan Award,' how are you feeling?"

To she replied, " I am feeling very delighted, as I have received a lot many awards, and this award is from my maayka (from my mom's home) that is why I am extremely happy.

"I am very much thankful to the Maharashtra government as they have given me this award. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

The singer also shared a video on which she was seen cutting the cake and dedicating it to all the people and her fans.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Government said that legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been selected for the Maharashtra Bhushan award, the state government's highest honour. A committee chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to nominate Bhosle for the award for the year 2020. (ANI)

