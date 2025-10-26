New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The 4th edition of the two-day Autumn Festival, celebrated as a prelude to the 26th Hornbill Festival 2025, was held on October 25 at the Nagaland House in Delhi, in the presence of Nagaland's Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna, along with the chief guest, Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly.

The festival offered Delhi residents an opportunity to experience Nagaland's rich cultural heritage, traditions, and artistic expressions ahead of the state's flagship cultural event scheduled later this year.

Kelly spoke to ANI and shared his experience of attending the event, "I haven't been to Nagaland yet, but I'm really looking forward to it. I saw some of the videos this evening, and to watch out all those young people dancing and the music... it seems to be something that is going to be absolutely amazing, so really I am looking forward to my first trip to Nagaland it very much reminds me of Ireland, because we are also a very green country, it rains quite a bit. Still, it also has some sunshine, we have mountains, and I am really looking forward to experiencing that and hopefully to developing some links between Ireland and Nagaland."

On any Collaborative event in the Embassy of Ireland, he added, "I am hoping we will, and I am not really able to announce anything yet, but I am hoping that we are going to use this experience of visiting Nagaland to meet with people and to hopefully get some artists to talk to each other so they'll start a nice collaboration."

Temjen Imna expressed gratitude to the Indian government for all the arrangements and said that people of Delhi showed enthusiasm and excitement "Today's festival was very successful and a big thanks to the Indian government for the smooth arrangements... Delhi's people participated with great enthusiasm, and I am grateful for it... His Excellency Kevin Kelly was quite happy after seeing the arrangements here and in the coming times, he expressed the desire to work in collaboration with Nagaland for Art and Cultural exchange..." he said.

Kapil Mishra, Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, Government of NCT of Delhi, alos attended the programme. He hailed the initiative, calling it a celebration of cultural diversity and national unity.

Speaking to the media, Kapil Mishra said earlier, "The Autumn Festival is organised with great fervour in the Nagaland Bhavan. I thank Temjen Imna Along and his entire tourism department for this... I have spoken to the minister that we will organise an event in Delhi to promote Naga culture."

The event, organised at Nagaland House, featured traditional music, dance, and cuisine, offering Delhi residents a glimpse into the cultural richness of the northeastern state.

The Hornbill Festival will be held at the Kisama Heritage Village in Nagaland from December 1 to 10. (ANI)

