Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): A group of anonymous 'Avengers' fans managed to put up a billboard in Los Angeles, asking Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life in their forthcoming seasons.

Marvel Studio's 'Iron Man' played by Robert Downey Jr. bade adieu to the superhero franchise in its 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame'. As his heroic persona managed to charm many throughout his eleven years of cinematic journey, the news of his exit from the further parts came as a bolt from the blue for his fans.

Variety reported that a group of anonymous fans paid to put up a billboard in Los Angeles, pleading Marvel Studios to revive their beloved hero.

"A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life," @LightsCameraPod posted on Twitter.

However, the efforts made by this group of fans seem to have not convinced Marvel Studios as no comment on bringing Downey Jr. back to the franchise has been made yet.

With films like 'Black Widow' and Disney Plus series like 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' kicking off the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio already has a vast lineup of projects in the works focusing on other characters, as per Variety.

Also, while Downey Jr. had also made it clear from his part that he is grateful for the opportunity Marvel gave him, as he is done playing Tony Stark. (ANI)

