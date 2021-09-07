Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja completed seven years of marital bliss on Tuesday.

Marking the special day, Aakriti took to Instagram and posted a cute picture of Aaparshakti sleeping next to their newborn Arzoie.

Also Read | Kaley Cuoco Returns to Movie Set With Co-Star Pete Davidson After Split From Husband Karl Cook.

"7 years of calm and chaos summed up. #HappyAnniversary @aparshakti_khurana," she captioned the post.

Aparshakti's brother and actor Ayushmann is also smitten by his 'bhateeji'.

Also Read | Mumbai Court Temporarily Blocks Game Based on Salman Khan’s Hit-And-Run Incident.

"Bhai and bhateeji. Happy anniversary Aakriti and Aparshakti," he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Aparshakti and Aakriti were blessed with Arzoie on August 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)