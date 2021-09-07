Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja completed seven years of marital bliss on Tuesday.
Marking the special day, Aakriti took to Instagram and posted a cute picture of Aaparshakti sleeping next to their newborn Arzoie.
"7 years of calm and chaos summed up. #HappyAnniversary @aparshakti_khurana," she captioned the post.
Aparshakti's brother and actor Ayushmann is also smitten by his 'bhateeji'.
"Bhai and bhateeji. Happy anniversary Aakriti and Aparshakti," he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a heart-eyes emoji.
Aparshakti and Aakriti were blessed with Arzoie on August 27. (ANI)
