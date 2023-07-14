Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a picture from his school days.

In the image, Ayushmann is seen flaunting his lean look. He looked nerdy in spectacles.

"Back to my school days. #throwback #RaatanKaaliyan," he captioned.Reacting to the image, singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Crush."

"Precious days," actor Maniesh Paul wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in 'Dream Girl '. It will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July.

The delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for 'Dream Girl 2', as the film features Ayushmann playing the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn't want to leave any stone unturned to ensure he looks seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for 'Dream Girl 2' is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

In the film, Ayushmann will share screen space with Ananya Panday. (ANI)

