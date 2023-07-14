Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is creating quite a buzz on social media. The film opened to positive reviews and is doing brilliant business at the box office. The much-anticipated sequel has Tom Cruise reprising the role of MIF's agent Ethan Hunt and now on a mission to save the world from an AI. After a massive response at the premiere, dairy brand Amul gave a shout-out to the film with a cute animated doodle. Amul shared a graphic featuring the animated version of Tom Cruise. “Dishin: Possible, Bread Beckoning, Amul Cruise with it," are the words inscribed on the graphic. "Amul Topical: Latest in ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise hits the cinemas!" the post caption read. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Review: Critics Love Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell’s Action Heavy Film! Call It ‘Extravagant’.

Check Out Amul's Tweet Here:

