Los Angeles, Dec 26 (PTI) Hudson Meek, best known for playing the younger version of Ansel Elgort's character in Edgar Wright's 2017 action film, has died after falling from a moving vehicle. He was 16.

Meek, whose credits also include "MacGyver", "The School Duet", "The List" and "The Santa Con", passed away on December 22 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, reported local news site AL.com

"Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met," read a post on Meek's Instagram account.

According to the website, the actor sustained "blunt force injuries after falling to the road from a moving vehicle" on December 19. Meek was taken to a hospital where he died on Saturday night.

"Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson's Life to be held on December 28, as well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson's memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow. Please pray for Hudson's family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss," the post on his Instagram account said.

Vestavia Hills police are investigating his death.

