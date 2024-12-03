South Korean actor Park Min Jae passed away on November 29, 2024, while travelling in China. He was 32. The actor’s death come after the recent young deaths of K-Pop singers and Korean actors, who have died of suicide. However, the cause of death of Park Min Jae has been revealed as cardiac arrest while he was on a trip to China. Park Min Jae’s talent management agency Big Title posted a tribute to the talented artiste on social media. The post in native language could be translated in English as, “Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has departed for heaven. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support you've shown Park Min Jae. Although we can no longer see him perform, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace.” The Little Women actor’s younger brother Pak Zae Hyung (name on Instagram) paid an emotional tribute to his elder sibling. Take a look at the posts below. Song Jae Rim, South Korean Actor Known for His Roles in ‘Cool Guys’, ‘A Rose De Versailles’ and More, Dies at 39

Big Title Pays Tribute to Park Min Jae

Park Min Jae Brother Pays Tribute to Him

Park Min Jae’s brother posted an emotional message on Instagram in his deceased brother’s name. The English translation reads, “My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother. Please understand that I cannot contact everyone individually.” He further gave details of a wake in the name of Park Min Jae. Tragic Deaths: Song Jae Rim to ASTRO’s Moonbin, South Korean Actors and K-Pop Stars Who Died by Suicide in the Past 5 Years.

Park Min Jae Brother’s Emotional Post for Him

When is Park Min Jae’s Funeral?

Reports say a wake will be held in memory of Park Min Jae at the Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall. Park Min Jae’s funeral will be held on December 4 at 9:30 AM local time. The place is not confirmed yet.

