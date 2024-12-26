Hudson Meek, best known for his role in the 2017 film Baby Driver, died on December 21. The young actor passed away at the age of 16 after sustaining injuries from an accident a few days earlier. It was reported that Hudson was "critically injured when he fell from a moving vehicle". The tragic accident took place on December 19. Sharing about the heartbreaking loss, his family wrote on Instagram, "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met." Hudson played the role of young Baby in Ansel Elgort's Baby Driver. South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Dies of Cardiac Arrest in China; His Brother Posts Emotional Message, ‘My Beloved Brother Has Gone To Rest’.

Hudson Meek Dies at 16

