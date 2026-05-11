Entertainment News | 'Backrooms' India Release Date Announced: Viral Internet Horror Phenomenon Hits Cinemas on May 29

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The popular horror film 'Backrooms,' based on the viral internet phenomenon, is all set to release in Indian theatres.

The film, which gained massive attention online through fan theories, videos and horror discussions, will now arrive on the big screen for Indian audiences on May 29.

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The concept of Backrooms first became popular after an eerie image of endless yellow hallways surfaced online. Over the years, it turned into one of the internet's biggest horror stories, especially among Gen Z and horror fans.

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Unlike regular horror films that depend mostly on jump scares, Backrooms focuses on fear, confusion and the feeling of being trapped in a strange place with no escape. The film follows the unsettling world that fans of the online phenomenon are already familiar with.

The makers, as per a release, said that the movie expands the universe of Backrooms with disturbing visuals, suspense and mysterious spaces that have already become popular across social media platforms and horror communities worldwide.

Backrooms will release in cinemas across India on May 29. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)